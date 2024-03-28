28 March 2024

Man denies Hamas support at Whitehall protest

By The Newsroom
28 March 2024

A man has denied expressing support for Hamas during a demonstration in Whitehall.

Urslaan Khan, 42, of Chrisp Street, Poplar, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

He denied a single charged of expressing support for Hamas in a way that was “reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression was directed would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation” during a protest last October 17.

The defendant, who wore Islamic dress, was granted conditional bail ahead of a further hearing on May 30.

A provisional trial has already been set for August 12 at the Old Bailey.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Murdered Finley Boden 'should have been one of the most protected children in the area'

news

Baltimore bridge collapses after being hit by ship, sending vehicles into river

world news

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs properties in LA and Miami raided amid ongoing sex trafficking probe

world news