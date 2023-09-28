Man denies murder of woman whose body was found in lay-by near motorway

A man has denied murdering a woman whose body was found in a lay-by near the M1.

Darren Hall is accused of killing 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw, who went missing from her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on June 20.

Her body was found just after 12am on June 26 in a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 near Chesterfield, close to junction 29 of the M1.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court, Hall, 36, pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Henshaw between June 19 and 23.

Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham and spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his plea.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Shaun Smith KC, to face trial at the same court on December 4, in a hearing estimated to last two weeks.

Nine friends and family of Ms Henshaw were in court for the hearing, sitting quietly throughout.

An online fundraiser for her funeral and to support her two children had previously raised more than £9,000.

Shortly after her body was found, Ms Henshaw’s mother, Lorraine, paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister”, describing her as “incredibly kind”.

She said: “Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”