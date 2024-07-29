Man detained and knife seized after a number of people injured in ‘stabbing’
Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after number of people were injured in a reported stabbing near Liverpool.
Emergency services were called to the “major incident” at a property on Hart Street, Southport at about 11.50am on Monday.
Merseyside Police said it had received reports of a stabbing.
The force went on: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.
“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.
“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”
North West Ambulance said it had dispatched multiple resources to the scene.
It said: “We’re assessing the situation and working with emergency partners.”
