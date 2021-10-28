28 October 2021

Man dies after being arrested by police in Derbyshire

By The Newsroom
28 October 2021

A 23-year-old man has died after being arrested by police.

Derbyshire Police said he was detained after officers attended an address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming unwell.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland defends dad against ‘abhorrent and threatening comments’ after fatal shooting

celebrity

Fishing rights row escalates as France detains British trawler near Le Havre

news

Duchess of Cornwall makes powerful speech calling for action to stop violence against women

news