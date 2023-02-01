A man has died after he was stabbed in Bristol city centre, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
01 February 2023

Man dies after being stabbed in Bristol park

By The Newsroom
01 February 2023

A man has died after he was stabbed in Bristol city centre, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called to Castle Park around 4.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a man being stabbed.

A man in his 30s was found injured and taken to hospital where he later died.

The man’s identity has not yet been formally confirmed and police are still working to trace his next of kin.

A cordon remains in place in the area while officers carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote reference 5223024599.

