27 December 2022

Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor

By The Newsroom
27 December 2022

A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that a man had been attacked.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour later, West Midlands Police said.

His family has been told and will be supported by specialist officers, the force added.

A murder investigation has been launched with detectives viewing CCTV from the nightclub and urging anyone who was in the area to get in touch.

