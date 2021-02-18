Man dies after going overboard from fishing vessel

A man has died after he went overboard from a fishing vessel in the North Sea in the early hours of the morning.

Lerwick RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter attended the scene around 30 nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh in Shetland following a Mayday call from the vessel at 3.20am on Thursday.

Police said a body was recovered from the water with the assistance of the helicopter.

The coastguard said the man was flown to hospital in Lerwick.

We are working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the full circumstances

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm a man has died following an incident on board a fishing boat off the coast of Shetland.

“Officers were made aware around 4am on Thursday of a man having gone overboard while the vessel was approximately 30 nautical miles south-east of Shetland.

“A body was recovered from the water with the assistance of a HM Coastguard helicopter. All other crew members were uninjured.

“We are working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the full circumstances.”

Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “At 3.20am this morning, HM Coastguard received a Mayday call from a fishing vessel around 30 nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh Head.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh and an RNLI lifeboat from Lerwick were sent to the scene. Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team assisted and Police Scotland were also made aware of the incident.

“Other vessels in the nearby area responded to the Mayday broadcast from the vessel.

“The helicopter, with a paramedic on board to provide medical support, reached the vessel and airlifted a casualty from the scene to Gilbert Bain Hospital, Lerwick, Shetland.”