31 July 2023

Man dies after shooting in Tottenham

By The Newsroom
31 July 2023

A man in his 30s has died after being shot in north London.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in White Hart Lane in Tottenham at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene a short time later, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched.

Officers believe they know the identity of the victim and are working to inform his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CAD 7377/30 Jul or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

