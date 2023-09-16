16 September 2023

Man dies after ‘wall collapses at house’ during ‘workplace accident’

By The Newsroom
16 September 2023

A man has died after a wall collapsed at a house in Manchester, police have said.

The man in his 40s was involved in a “workplace accident” on Saturday at about 2.50pm at an address in Lloyd Street, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 2.50pm today, officers were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man at an address on Lloyd Street, Manchester.

“It was established that a man in his 40s was involved in a workplace accident – and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

