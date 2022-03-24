24 March 2022

Man dies in Beccles airfield plane crash

By The Newsroom
24 March 2022

A man has died as a result of plane crash at Beccles airfield.

The light aircraft crash occurred at around 2pm on Thursday in the Suffolk landing field.

The deceased was the only person on board the plane, Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement.

Police added that the plane was attempting to land when the crash occurred.

An area of the airfield has been cordoned off while police investigate the incident.

The man’s next of kin has been informed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ukraine president Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’

world news

P&O admits to paying new ferry workers below UK minimum wage

news

Johnson targets ‘brutal’ Putin’s ‘private army’ with new sanctions amid plea to allies

world news