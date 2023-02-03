A 22-year-old man is due in court after being charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in Belfast (PA)
Man due in court after ‘attempted murder’ of two police officers

A 22-year-old man is due in court after being charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in Belfast.

One of the male officers suffered a serious stab wound to his neck, while the second had his face cut, police said.

They were attacked with a knife at an address in Ormeau Road in the early hours of Wednesday, the force added.

The defendant is expected at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

