Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris (Family handout/PA)
21 December 2022

Man due in court charged with murdering mother and three children

By The Newsroom
21 December 2022

A man is due in court charged with murdering a mother and three children found dead at a Derbyshire house.

Damien Bendall, 32, has previously admitted the manslaughter of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

But he denies murdering the four, as well as a separate charge of raping Lacey, and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, last September 19.

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, is said to have committed the murders at some point between September 17 and the time the four victims’ bodies were found.

