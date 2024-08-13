13 August 2024

Man due in court in Belfast charged with rioting offences

By The Newsroom
13 August 2024

A man is due in court in Belfast later charged with rioting offences.

The 26-year-old has been charged with riot and intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

Police said the man was arrested on Monday in the Belfast area by officers investigating recent disorder in the city.

Rioting earlier this month came after an anti-immigration protest.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Shop security guard ‘jumped on and disarmed’ Leicester Square knifeman who stabbed 11-year-old girl

news

Man wearing England flag who ran into police officer ‘like a rhino’ jailed

news

Man who stole police officer’s baton during rioting jailed for three years

news