Man due in court in Belfast charged with rioting offences
By The Newsroom
A man is due in court in Belfast later charged with rioting offences.
The 26-year-old has been charged with riot and intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.
Police said the man was arrested on Monday in the Belfast area by officers investigating recent disorder in the city.
Rioting earlier this month came after an anti-immigration protest.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox