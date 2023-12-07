Man found guilty of ‘brutal’ murder of cricketer

A 28-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of a cricketer who had confronted his killer after he saw him holding hands with his ex-girlfriend.

Cameron Baker, of Sandown, Isle of Wight, was convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of stabbing Thomas Barton to death outside an address in Park Road, Ryde, in the early hours of May 28.

A second man, Rio Scott, 28, of Ryde, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter and was released following the jury’s verdicts.

Christopher Quinlan KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Mr Barton, 30, had seen the defendants with his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Creed, outside a bar in Ryde on the previous evening.

He said that Miss Creed – who had split with Mr Barton two months earlier – was holding Baker’s hand, which she later told police was because he was drunk.

Mr Quinlan said: “She recalled Tommy saying ‘You going to do me like that?’, meaning that she had wronged him.

“She said her reaction was to let go of Cameron’s hand.”

Mr Quinlan said that the group then went on to other bars before they later returned to Park Road where Mr Scott lived.

The prosecutor said that Mr Barton later arrived at Park Road in the early hours of the morning in a car driven by his 84-year-old father.

He banged on the door of Scott’s home with his father’s walking stick but when there was no answer Mr Barton and his father drove away only to return again a while later.

Mr Quinlan said that Mr Barton, who played cricket for clubs in Ryde, Ventnor and Lymington, intended to confront the group but was then attacked himself and suffered multiple stab wounds.

He added: ”Despite efforts by members of the public and emergency services, he died where he fell.”

Mr Quinlan said the two defendants were arrested and Baker said in interview that he had acted in self-defence while Mr Scott said he was not involved in the incident.

A CPS spokeswoman said: “Expecting Mr Barton’s arrival, Baker armed himself with a boiled kettle and a large knife before waiting on the doorstep.

“A brief scuffle ensued during which Mr Barton was scalded by boiling water and then stabbed twice in the chest – suffering a punctured lung and a fatal wound to the heart.

“The victim staggered away from the scene before dying in front of his father and members of the public.”

The judge, Mrs Justice Cockerill, adjourned the case for sentencing on December 12 and remanded Baker in custody until then.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Douglas, senior investigating officer for the case, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Tommy Barton who was tragically killed by Baker.

“Baker demonstrated a shocking display of extreme violence that has not only led to a young man losing his life, but has destroyed the lives of many others as a result.”

Ruth Sands, CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor, said: “Mr Barton, a young father, was unarmed when he confronted Baker. For him to be murdered so swiftly and brutally underlines the permanency that knife crime can have on a person’s life.

“Let this case be stark a reminder to those who use knives for violence – you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”