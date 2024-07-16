Man found guilty of murder and abuse of mother-of-five while on police bail

A man has been found guilty of murdering a mother-of-five while on police bail and violently abusing and controlling her in the lead-up to her death.

Holly Sanchez, 32, told police she was scared Ryan Evans would kill her if he found out she revealed to officers the abuse she suffered by him, including that he kept “beating the shit” out of her.

Evans, 31, was arrested over allegations of abuse on April 26, which he denied.

He was on bail conditions which said he must not contact Ms Sanchez directly or indirectly, when she was found dead on the floor in his lounge in Crawley, West Sussex, on May 13 2023.

Jurors at Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday unanimously found Evans guilty of murder, one count of unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was found not guilty of another count of unlawful wounding.

Prosecutor Ryan Richter had said: “It is the prosecution case that in the short time they were together, Mr Evans regularly subjected her to domestic violence, beating her and hurting her.

“The prosecution maintains that he caused the serious injuries which led to her death in the few days before she died.”

Mr Richter had told the trial it was immediately apparent to police who found Ms Sanchez that she had multiple injuries, with a swollen face “completely discoloured by bruising”.

Evans was also there, and had said when he went to sleep on the sofa that Ms Sanchez was alive, but he woke to find her unresponsive and called the police.

According to an expert in neuropathology, Professor Al-Sarraj, her significant brain injury was similar to those sustained in cases of car crashes and falls from significant height, Mr Richter said.

The prosecutor added a post-mortem examination of Ms Sanchez’s body showed chest injuries and damage to her left lung that had caused her to develop pneumonia, which led to her death.

Jurors heard how neighbours called the police on several occasions because of incidents between Evans and Ms Sanchez.

On one occasion a neighbour’s doorbell camera captured Evans dragging Ms Sanchez by the hair through the street, and another neighbour also saw Evans punching her in the face, calling her a “disgusting c***”, while she asked him to stop hurting her.

Ms Sanchez told her brother Matthew Phillips that Evans dragged her because he was frustrated he could not pick her up, the prosecution added.

Mr Richter said how family members saw injuries on Ms Sanchez such as a split lip and candle wax on her arms.

They said how her brother said he noticed a change in his sister when she was with Evans, adding: “She had become really scared and when talking about everyday things she would suddenly break down and cry.

“She had started to become withdrawn and was not seeing him as much as she did.”

On April 18, Ms Sanchez told police during a 40-minute conversation about the abuse she suffered, and said she was scared he would kill her if he found out she had been talking to police, and had not “grassed” before.

The next day she called the police to retract what she said, the prosecutor told jurors, telling them she was an alcoholic and she remembered now that she had not been attacked, but had fallen out of a car.

Despite this, Evans was arrested and bailed on April 26.

He denied the allegations, telling officers she was an alcoholic who fell over all the time.

Evans was arrested on the morning of May 13 and told police she had turned up at his home two days before her death, with what looked like “sunburn” on her face, and was bleeding from her nose and mouth, Mr Richter said.

The prosecutor added that Evans told police it had got worse as the days went on, but nothing happened at the house to contribute to her injuries.

A friend of Evans, Adam Roberts, told police that the day before Ms Sanchez’s death, he had seen Evans going “mental” at her for about five minutes, punching her and stamping on her head.

Evans did not give evidence during the trial but jurors heard a statement from defence witness Stacey Curtis, a school friend of Ms Sanchez, who last saw her two weeks before she died.

The care assistant said Ms Sanchez had two black eyes and a swollen nose and told her she had been attacked by a different man who she owed £20 to.

Ms Curtis recalled Ms Sanchez as a “caring, friendly and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone”.

The prosecution said that Ms Sanchez’s life became “more chaotic” after her husband was remanded into custody in late 2022.

Evans, of Crawley, will be sentenced on September 13.