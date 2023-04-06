Man guilty of murdering pregnant wife by pushing her off Edinburgh landmark
By The Newsroom
A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off the edge of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
Kashif Anwar, 29, was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in the city of murdering Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill, causing multiple blunt force injuries and ultimately her death, and that of her unborn child.
Anwar, from Leeds in Yorkshire, denied the charge but but was convicted after a week-long trial.
