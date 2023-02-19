Man held as seven-year-old boy dies after being hit by car
By The Newsroom
A seven-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Plymouth.
A man was arrested after the incident near Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club on Sunday.
Emergency services attended the scene in Wembury Road at around 11.10am after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian.
The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in an ambulance but later died, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
His next of kin have been informed
A 55-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and remains in police custody.
