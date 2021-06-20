Man held on suspicion of double murder at same address

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman and a man found at the same address.

The victims, a woman aged in her 20s and a man aged in his 60s, were discovered with serious injuries at the property in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke Hampshire, on Sunday morning.

The arrested suspect is understood to be known to the deceased.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We are investigating a double murder which took place in the early hours of this morning (Sunday June 20) in Basingstoke.

“Police were called in the early hours to an address in Buckland Avenue.

“Officers attended and discovered two people, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s, who had sustained serious injuries.

“Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

We believe all parties involved in this incident were known to one another

“Formal identification procedures remain ongoing at this time.

“This morning officers arrested a man as part of this investigation.

“The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Neil Corrigan said: “We understand this incident will come as a shock to the local community.

“Please be reassured that we have a number of officers working hard at the scene and the surrounding areas to establish the exact circumstances, and a man is in custody.

“We believe all parties involved in this incident were known to one another.

“If you live in the area and have any information or concerns about this incident, do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers if you see them, or give us a call on 101 quoting Operation Carnation.”