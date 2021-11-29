29 November 2021

Man in court accused of murdering 65-year-old woman

By The Newsroom
29 November 2021

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 65-year-old woman in her South Wales home.

Luke Deeley, of no fixed address, was brought before Her Honour Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old is charged with the murder of June Fox-Roberts, who was found dead by police in her property in St Anne’s Drive in the village of Llantwit Fardre.

Wearing a yellow and blue top, Deeley spoke via video-link from another room in the courthouse to confirm his name, age and address.

He requested a Welsh interpreter for the hearing.

Prosecutor Gareth James said police and crime scene investigators are still in the process of gathering evidence at Ms Fox-Roberts’ house.

The hearing was adjourned until January 14, and a provisional trial date was set for May 9.

Deeley was remanded in custody.

