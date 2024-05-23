23 May 2024

Man in court accused of murdering 78-year-old woman

By The Newsroom
23 May 2024

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 78-year-old woman in Edinburgh and attempting to murder two others.

Daniel Parker, 36, faced Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday accused of murdering Margaret Parker.

She was pronounced dead at a house in Fernieside Crescent in the south-east of the Scottish capital on Tuesday.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at the property at about 8.25am that day.

Parker, of Edinburgh, is also accused of attempting to murder a 55-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.

