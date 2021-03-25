Man in court after bomb disposal team called to Holyroodhouse

Police at Holyroodhouse
Police at Holyroodhouse (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
16:48pm, Thu 25 Mar 2021
A man has appeared in court after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Police Scotland said they were called to the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh at about 8.50pm on Tuesday.

The bomb disposal team was called to the scene to examine the item and made it safe.

Julien Dupuis was arrested and charged with breach of the peace in connection with the incident.

The 39-year-old, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday and made no plea.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear within eight days.

