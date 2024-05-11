11 May 2024

Man in court charged with murder of woman in north London

11 May 2024

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 66-year-old woman in north London.

The woman died after being stabbed in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday.

Jala Debella, 22, appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north west London on Saturday, charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

The charge says he is accused of murdering Anita Mukhey.

Debella, of Colindale, north-west London, was ordered to next appear in custody for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

No pleas were entered.

In graphic footage seen earlier by the PA news agency, people can be seen rushing to the woman’s aid.

The Metropolitan Police have urged people not to share the “enormously distressing” footage online.

On Saturday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, a police spokesman said:  “A small number of social media users have posted graphic footage of the attack.

“It is enormously distressing for grieving families.

“We ask that these posts are deleted and others not to share them.”

