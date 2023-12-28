28 December 2023

Man in court charged with murdering man, 23, found dead on Christmas Eve

By The Newsroom
28 December 2023

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff on Christmas Eve.

William Bush – described by relatives as “loyal, funny and caring” – was found with injuries at an address in Chapel Street at about 11.30am on Sunday, South Wales Police said.

Dylan Thomas, 23, of Llandaff, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

This week our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 2.

In a statement after the hearing, the Bush family said: “This week our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way.

“Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.

“We are absolutely devastated and as a family request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

