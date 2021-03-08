Man in court over missing mother and two-year-old daughter

Bennylyn Burke missing (PA Media)
17:12pm, Mon 08 Mar 2021
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the disappearances of Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter, Jellica.

Andrew Innes, 50, from Dundee made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 50-year-old had been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the two deaths and remanded in custody.

Officers are still searching for their bodies.

The 25-year-old mother and two children were reported missing from their south Gloucestershire home on Monday March 1, having been last seen on February 17.

A second child has been found and is being supported, according to police.

Avon and Somerset Police released an appeal for information on Wednesday.

