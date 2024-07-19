19 July 2024

Man in his 80s arrested on suspicion of murdering elderly woman

By The Newsroom
19 July 2024

A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman, who was known to him, was found dead at an address in south-west London.

Officers were called at around 9.30am on Friday to Raebun Avenue, Tolworth, in Kingston, where a woman, also aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The woman’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2013/19July.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sky News returns to air after global IT outages disrupted its morning broadcast

world news

Trump tells audience: 'If I had not moved my head at that very last instant... I would not be here tonight'

news

Airports and rail firms affected as IT outage causes transport chaos

world news