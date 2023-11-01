Man jailed for 15 years for role in robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta have said they “keep reliving the events of that horrific night” as a third man was jailed for his role in the knifepoint robbery at their home.

Jo Jobson was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, nine months after two other men were jailed for their involvement.

Prosecutors said a balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple and took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 on November 27 2021.

Jobson, aged 27 and of no fixed address, handed himself in at Chelmsford police station in June this year, 18 months after officers first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect.

He had denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty of the offences at the Cavendish home in Ongar, Essex, following an earlier trial.

Two more men: Romario Henry and Ali Sesay, were sentenced in February after they were convicted, and police are still seeking a fourth suspect.

Judge Timothy Walker, sentencing Jobson on Wednesday, described the robbery as “targeted and carefully planned”, involving “at least four people, possibly more”.

Mr and Mrs Cavendish were at home with their children at the time of the robbery.

The judge said the effects on the family had been “dreadful”.

Jobson showed no reaction as his sentence was read out, and smiled and shrugged to a small group of supporters in court as he was led to the cells.

Mr and Mrs Cavendish did not attend the sentencing.

In a statement read by prosecutor Edward Renvoize, Mr Cavendish said: “I no longer want to live where we live for safety fears.”

In a statement released through police afterwards, Mr and Mrs Cavendish said they were “offered some comfort in the outcome reached”.

But they said that “happy would be the wrong word to use”, adding: “Nothing about this whole process has been happy”.

“It has been harrowing, distressing and heart-breaking for our family. Our children.

“To have to keep reliving the events of that horrific night, whilst trying to simultaneously heal from it is a tough path to tread.

“However, we are incredibly grateful for the hard work of the Essex Police and prosecution team for tirelessly treading it with us to pursue some justice for our family.”

In February, Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, was jailed for 15 years having been found guilty of two counts of robbery.

Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery and was jailed for 12 years.

Mr Renvoize said the gang threatened the couple and “meted out violence to Mark Cavendish” during the raid, which happened at about 2.30am while the couple’s children were at home.

Piers Mostyn, mitigating, said Jobson has a young daughter, he “struggles with reading and writing” and had “handed himself in”.

Essex Police said officers still want to speak to a fourth man, George Goddard, who has not been apprehended.

The force said Goddard is from Loughton in Essex but has connections across east London.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Atkin, of Essex Police, said: “We know from the evidence that four masked men with weapons entered that house.

“Our final suspect, George Goddard, remains outstanding and I know the net is closing in on him.

“He will also know this and feel this.

“To him, I say time is running out, George, you will not stay hidden.

“We will continue to pursue you.”