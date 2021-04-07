Man jailed for life for murdering and dismembering woman in room over kebab shop

A man who murdered and dismembered a woman who went missing on a night out has been jailed for life and told to serve a minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment.

Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox 32, in his room above an Exeter kebab shop in September last year.

Passing sentence at Exeter Crown Court, Mr Justice Garnham said Mangori had suffocated Miss Cox with a T-shirt she had been wearing, which was later found in her mouth.

Azam Mangori will serve at least 20 years in prison for murdering Lorraine Cox (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA) (PA Media)

The Iraqi national cut her body into seven pieces over the course of a week and disposed of her clothing and possessions in bins and woodland.

“Rather than reporting her death to anyone, you kept her decomposing body in your bedroom for the next eight days,” the judge said.

“You purchased the necessary equipment from nearby shops and then set about cutting up her body with a view to disposing of it.

“You disarticulated her arms at the shoulder, her upper legs from her pelvis, and her lower legs from the knees.

Exeter Crown Court (PA Archive)

“With the exception of her left lower leg and her kneecaps, you wrapped all her limbs in black plastic bin liners and dumped them unceremoniously in the waste bins behind the restaurant in anticipation of them being removed by council refuse collectors.

“Her lower left leg and kneecaps have never been recovered.

“Then on September 8, you placed her torso and head in a large plastic holdall and took it by taxi to Tinpit Hill on the outskirts of the city where you buried it beneath bracken and branches.”