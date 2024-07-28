Man rearrested on suspicion of murder after dog walker dies

A woman who was found unconscious after going on a dog walk has died.

A man, 45, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday and rearrested on suspicion of murder after Anita Rose died.

Ms Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk in Brantham, Suffolk, at around 5am on Wednesday, Suffolk Constabulary said.

At about 6.25am, a member of the public reportedly found her lying unconscious on a track near a sewage works and railway line off Rectory Lane.

The mother-of-six was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but she died on Sunday morning, police said.

Ms Rose’s family said in a statement issued by Suffolk Constabulary: “Our mum was well known and loved in the community.

“She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her.

“She wasn’t just a mum of six, she was also a grandma to 13, a long-term partner, a mother-in-law and a special friend to so many.

“Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support.

“All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones.”

A 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

She and the man who was arrested were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail with conditions to return on October 25.

Officers had been searching for a missing Apple iPhone and a pink zip-up jacket, which they believe Ms Rose was wearing before the incident.

The mobile has been found but the jacket is still missing.

Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “This is a very serious incident following which Anita has now sadly died of her injuries.

“The family continue to be supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation.

“The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do enquiries to establish the cause of death.

“Though I can now confirm that the scene has been lifted on Rectory Lane.

“Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Whilst searches and house-to-house enquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation, and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting 37/41580/24.