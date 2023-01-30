Elle Edwards (Family Handout/PA)
30 January 2023

Man released on bail after arrest in Elle Edwards murder investigation

By The Newsroom
30 January 2023

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on Christmas Eve has been released on conditional bail, police said.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Thursday by police investigating the death of Elle Edwards, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.

He was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

On Monday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said the man had been released on conditional bail.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which happened shortly before midnight on December 24.

