19 January 2022

Man remains in custody in Ashling Murphy murder probe

By The Newsroom
19 January 2022

A man remains in custody in the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday in Co Offaly, on suspicion of murder.

Irish police said the man is being questioned at Tullamore Garda station.

The arrest was made after police renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant progress” had been made with their investigation

Ashling Murphy (Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann) (PA Wire)

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday.

Large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held on Tuesday.

Mourners included Irish president Michael D Higgins and Irish premier Micheal Martin.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

The moment masked PM hangs his head in shame and apologises to Queen again over parties on eve of Philip’s funeral

news

Lady Victoria Hervey talks first-hand experience of ‘double act’ Jeffrey Esptein and Ghislaine Maxwell

celebrity

Rishi in a rush! Sunak breaks off interview when asked to give Johnson his full backing

news