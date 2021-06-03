Man remanded on murder charge after 14-year-old boy stabbed to death

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who was chased and stabbed to death.

Dea-John Reid, 14, was killed in College Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Michael Shields, from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder.

Kingstanding stabbing (PA Media)

He was not required to enter any pleas and was remanded in custody until Friday when he will appear at the city’s crown court.

A 38-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remain in custody for questioning, police added.

Two men aged 36 and 33 and a 13-year-old boy have been released with no further action.

Police said racist language was directed at Dea-John before he was killed, and urged any witnesses to the “precursor incident” to come forward.

Officers previously said there was “nothing to suggest” the stabbing was racially motivated.

Dea-John’s family paid tribute to the “incredibly talented” teenager on Wednesday and called for an end to knife crime, saying: “How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?”

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley said: “This is a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still pursuing all lines of inquiry to find anyone else involved in Dea-John’s tragic death.

Kingstanding stabbing (PA Wire)

“We are looking at all the circumstances which led up to the events of Monday evening and anyone who has information should contact us.”

West Midlands Police have voluntarily referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after “looking at previous incidents involving the victim”.

The force said a post-mortem examination confirmed Dea-John died from a stab wound to the chest.