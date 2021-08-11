Man remanded on murder charge over death of woman found dumped in country lane

Megan Newborough (Leicestershire Police/PA)
By The Newsroom
10:18am, Wed 11 Aug 2021
A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped in a country lane.

Ross Macullam is accused of killing 23-year-old Megan Newborough, who was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire in the early hours of Sunday.

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing to Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and following inquiries, searches were conducted in Leicestershire.

Police in Charley Road, Leicestershire (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Macallum spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a brief hearing.

The defendant, of Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, was not required to enter any pleas and was remanded into custody to appear at the city’s crown court on Wednesday afternoon.

After her death, Ms Newborough’s family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.”

