Man says he found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash

Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after he crashed the vehicle in Southern California last week, according to a court document that also revealed a nearby resident and not a sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene.

The witness, who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in the affidavit.

The man told deputies Woods had lost consciousness and did not respond to his questions.

The first deputy, Carlos Gonzalez, arrived minutes later on the morning of February 23 and has said Woods appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions. Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg and cuts to his face.

Woods told deputies — both at the wreckage and later in hospital — that he did not know how the crash occurred and could not remember driving, according to the affidavit.

The document was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a statement of probable cause requesting a search warrant be approved for the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV’s data recorder, known as a black box.

Deputy Schloegl requested data from February 22 and 23.

“I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred,” he wrote.

Deputy Schloegl previously told USA Today that he did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.

A judge approved the search warrant for the data recorder. Sheriff’s representatives have declined to say what they have found on it.