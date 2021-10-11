error code: 1003
11 October 2021

Man seriously injured and police officers ill after chemical incident

By The Newsroom
11 October 2021

A man has been “seriously injured” and several police officers are receiving medical attention following a chemical incident in Sheffield

Police were called to the Park Hill flats off Duke Street on Monday evening, where officers found a “seriously injured” man in his early 30s.

Crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and the man was given CPR.

People are asked not to approach the scene while emergency services personnel continue their work

However, officers arriving at the scene also fell ill from an “unknown chemical” – and several are now receiving medical attention.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police warned the public to avoid the scene while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

“Fire crews are currently determining the cause of the effects and the police officers affected are receiving medical attention,” the statement said.

“No surrounding flats have been evacuated and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public, but people are asked not to approach the scene while emergency services personnel continue their work.”

The man has been transported to Northern General Hospital where he remains “in a serious condition”, the police added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Naval engineer accused of trying to sell US nuclear submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

world news

Adele claims she lives in LA because she can’t ‘afford’ London house prices

celebrity

Queen joins horse racing hall of fame for lifelong commitment to her favourite sport

news