Man shot dead by police once put gun to girlfriend’s head, inquest told

An inquest into the death of a 52-year-old man shot dead at home by police has heard a claim that he once put a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

Trevor Smith was shot once in his apartment in a block of flats near Birmingham city centre, during an attempt to detain him in the early hours of March 15 2019.

The shot ricocheted off Mr Smith’s bedframe before striking him, a Birmingham Coroner’s Court inquest heard on Tuesday.

An imitation firearm was recovered at the scene.

You will hear evidence that Mr Smith was having mental health difficulties in January, and the court will look at what was known about that from those involved

At the start of the inquest, jurors were told the attempt to arrest Mr Smith by firearms officers was prompted after claims he had been threatening his ex-partner.

The former girlfriend told police that a “gun was put to her head” by the father-of-two before they split up, and that he sent “intimate” videos of her to friends after their January 2019 break-up.

At the start of the hearing, senior coroner Louise Hunt gave the 10-member jury a summary of the evidence they would be hearing over the next three to four weeks.

She said: “Mr Smith had recently broken up with his partner.

“She made a report to the police that he had been threatening her.

“Part of those threats, you will hear in evidence, involved an incident where she states in November 2018 that a gun was put to her head.

“More recently, on January 9 2019, she stated he sent her a WhatsApp message which showed a gun on a white sofa, with a message that was threatening in nature.

Police forensics officers at the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

“As a result of the complaint made (by his ex-partner), West Midlands Police decided to arrest Mr Smith in the early hours of March 15 2019, at his home address, which you will hear is a block of flats in Wheeleys Lane.

“The arrest was to be led by firearms officers due to the suspicion Mr Smith may be in possession of a firearm.

“You will hear officers gained entry to his flat, remaining on the communal corridor and communicated with Mr Smith. He remained in his bedroom.

“There were times when he was sitting at the end of the bed and you will be watching the footage that was recorded on body-worn cameras, by the officers.

“What you will see is that at some point he (Mr Smith) is at the end of the bed and he has a duvet held in front of him, and one of his arms is not visible.

“You then see that the officers decide they need to bring up a police dog, and they will explain the rationale for that.

“The sequence of events then is a dog arrives on the corridor, (and) starts barking.

“Soon after, Mr Smith drops the duvet and one of his limbs moves.

“Very shortly after, one of the firearms officers discharges his weapon. A single shot is fired.

“It hits the bed frame and ricochets into Mr Smith, causing fatal injuries.

“First aid was provided to him, an ambulance attends, but unfortunately he is declared deceased at the scene.

A firearms officer walks to his vehicle in Lee Bank, Birmingham (Ben Birchall/PA)

“After the incident a black imitation firearm was recovered from the scene, which you will hear more about in due course.”

She told jurors, sitting in a court at Edgbaston Cricket Ground because of the Covid pandemic, they would hear evidence about other topics surrounding Mr Smith’s death, as the inquest has been deemed an Article 2 hearing.

Ms Hunt added: “You will hear evidence that Mr Smith was having mental health difficulties in January, and the court will look at what was known about that from those involved.”

Details around the arrest operation planning will also be heard and jurors will be told about an “issue” with the defibrillator used during resuscitation attempts on Mr Smith, and an ambulance sent to the scene.

Ms Hunt said jurors would hear “whether there was any delay in an ambulance attending because there was a mix-up in the address”.

“You will also hear evidence about whether any issues with the defibrillator or ambulance caused or contributed to the death and, ultimately, whether it is necessary for you to record it,” added Ms Hunt.

Jurors heard that Mr Smith’s ex-partner got a WhatsApp video straight after ending their relationship in January 2019, showing a “black handgun”, in which he was allegedly heard to say “watch what I do”.

She then made a further police complaint in early March 2019, after receiving two “sympathy” greetings cards, one of which had her photograph on, and read: “RIP, you’re always in our thoughts – not.”

At this moment, we cannot explain the proper reason for any good cause for his death

A family tribute was read at the start of the inquest by his sister Lorna Webley, describing Mr Smith as a “very bright, talented and creative individual” famed for his “sharp” dress sense, and as a man “forever altering his own clothes”.

Ms Webley said the death was “beyond comprehension”, adding “Trevor’s life mattered and he did not deserve to lose it in this way.

“One early Friday morning, someone took my brother’s life in three seconds.

“At this moment, we cannot explain the proper reason for any good cause for his death.”

She said the “avid” Birmingham City fan was “deeply” missed.

The inquest into the death of Mr Smith, who jurors heard was a van driver and one of five siblings, continues.