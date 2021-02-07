Man sought after attempted abduction of child

The New Scotland Yard sign
The New Scotland Yard sign (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
8:38am, Sun 07 Feb 2021
Police are appealing for information to trace a man in connection with the attempted abduction of a seven-year-old girl.

The youngster was grabbed by an unknown man in Mary Datchelor Close, Camberwell south-east London at about 5pm on Thursday October 22, the Metropolitan Police said.

He released her, uninjured, a short time later and made off on foot.

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak with, and anyone who knows his name or has further information is asked to contact police on 101.

It comes after Clifford Daley, 33, was charged over the crime last year but later eliminated as a suspect and released.

