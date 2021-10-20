error code: 1003
20 October 2021

Man swept away during dog rescue airlifted to hospital

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was swept away from shore while trying to rescue a dog.

He was rescued by a passing vessel and then winched onboard a Coastguard helicopter after spending around an hour in the water in the Moray Firth.

The man and two others went into the water at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle to help a dog, which managed to get out, as did the two other men.

However, one man was swept around half a mile on the incoming tide.

A rescue operation was launched and Kessock RNLI lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Inverness, Cromarty and Nairn went to the scene along with the helicopter.

The Coastguard said the man was conscious and breathing when he was rescued from the water but there was no further information about his condition.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

