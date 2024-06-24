Man tells jury he was stabbed by driver who ran over and killed Chris Marriott

A man has told a jury how he was stabbed on his wedding day by his new brother-in-law who had just run over and killed a father-of-two who had stopped to help an injured stranger.

Chris Marriott, 46, died in December when a car driven by Hassan Jhangur drove over him and a number of other people after he had stopped to help a young woman who was lying in a Sheffield street, the city’s crown court has heard.

The woman being treated by Mr Marriott, who was also driven-over in the incident, was Jhangur’s sister, Nafeesa Jhangur.

Prosecutors have described how Jhangur then got out of the car in College Court, in the Burngreave area Sheffield, and stabbed Hasan Khan, who had married another of the defendant’s sisters, Amaani Jhangur that morning.

I just saw blood going everywhere

On Monday, Mr Khan told the jury: “I did run up to him and, when I did get to him, that’s when I got stabbed.”

He said: “He literally raised his hand and the knife went into my ear.

“After that I just saw blood going everywhere.”

Mr Khan told the jury he thought he was stabbed around his left ear about four or five times and then twice in the back.

He said he suffered a punctured lung, fractured jaw and still cannot hear in his left ear, as he is waiting for surgery.

Under cross-examination by Richard Thyne KC, defending, Mr Khan denied he had a baseball bat at the time of the incident.

He also denied a suggestion from Mr Thyne that his client punched Mr Khan because he approached him “aggressively” and members of the Khan family then “started about (Jhangur) violently”.

The barrister said his client then swung at Mr Khan a number of times with a knife before he was knocked to the ground and the assault by the Khan family continued.

Mr Khan said he did not know what happened after he was stabbed as he was dragged into his house by his new wife.

The jury has been told how Mr Khan married Amaani Jhangur on the morning of December 27, 2023, and trouble flared outside the Khan’s family home later after Amaani’s sister, Nafeesa, and their mother, Ambreen, turned up.

At some point during the altercation, Nafeesa Jhangur fell to the floor and was noticed by Mr Marriott who was out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and children.

The jury has heard how Hassan Jhnagur drove a Seat Ibiza into the junction between College Close and College Court and first hit Hasan Khan’s father, Riasat Khan, before ploughing into Mr Marriott, Nafeesa Jhangur, Ambreen Jhangur and Alison Norris – an off-duty midwife who had also stopped to help.

On Monday, the jury heard that Ambreen Jhangur was on a 999 call with the ambulance service when the car hit the group of people.

That conversation was played to the jury in which Ambreen Jhangur could be heard explaining that an ambulance was needed, as her daughter was unconscious in the street, before the recording suddenly switched to frantic screams and shouts.

The court heard the ambulance service operator saying “hello?” repeatedly as the shrieks and other noises continued in the background.

At the same time, the jury was simultaneously shown CCTV footage from a house on College Close which showed the Seat Ibiza hitting Riasat Khan before disappearing behind a hedge.

The jury was also shown footage of the aftermath of this collision taken from the body-worn cameras of police officers who arrived soon after in the street.

One clip picked up an officer realising Nafeesa Jangur was trapped under the rear of the Seat, which could be seen on a lawn with its engine running and front wheels spinning.

Another officer then realised there was a second person under the vehicle. The court heard this was Mr Marriott, who was found to have died.

The footage played to the jury then showed Nafeesa Jhangur being pulled out from under the Seat and paramedics treating her.

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but the jury has been told he has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He has also admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant has also pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur appeared in the dock alongside his father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denies perverting the course of justice.

The charge relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.