Close-protection police officers ushered the King away from the crowd after the egg was thrown (PA)
13 January 2023

Man threw egg towards King because he felt ‘visit to poor area was in bad taste’

By The Newsroom
13 January 2023

A 21-year-old man has admitted throwing an egg towards the King during a walkabout in Luton because he thought the monarch’s visit to a “poor area” was in “bad taste”.

Harry May pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to a Section 5 public order offence relating to the incident on 6 December.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said police had detained May after seeing him hurl a projectile towards the monarch, which landed on the floor nearby as the King spoke with members of the public.

Mr Seetal said when officers interviewed him, he told them “he did this because he believed the King visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste and he wanted to make a point of this”.

May sat in the dock wearing glasses and a navy jacket and remained expressionless as the facts were read out to the court.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

English language edition of Harry's controversial book sells more than 1.4m on day one

news

King set to make his first public engagement since release of Harry’s book

news

All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

news