Man to appear in court after air pistol pointed at police officer in Camden
A man has been charged with possession of a firearm following an incident where an air pistol was pointed at a police officer in north London.
Tony Adams, 46, of Grieg Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire, is accused of a number of offences and will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
They include possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.
It comes after a police officer had a carbon dioxide-powered air pistol pointed at him following a chase in Camden on Friday.
The force initially said it was thought to be a replica.
The officer was uninjured and there are no reports of any injuries to any other people.
Adams has been remanded in custody ahead of the court appearance.
