Man to appear in court after mother stabbed to death in Bradford street

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a mother who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in a city centre.

Habibur Masum, 25, has been charged over the death of Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was attacked in Bradford on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday evening.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Masum was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – 170 miles away from where Ms Akter was stabbed.

He had been the subject of police appeals and a four-day manhunt.

A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody, the force added.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. She later died from her injuries.

The baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident, police said.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because officers had contact with Ms Akter before her death, a force spokesperson confirmed.

Shaun Sigamoney, district crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Prosecutors from CPS Yorkshire and Humberside’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from West Yorkshire Police.

“Our thoughts are with Kulsuma Akter’s family at this time.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”