Man to appear in court charged with murder of Daejaun Campbell in Woolwich

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death with a zombie knife in Woolwich.

Jacob Losiewicz, of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Daejaun Campbell.

Daejaun died from stab injuries after being attacked on Eglinton Road on Sunday September 22.

Neighbours described hearing the teenager cry out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” as a local woman tried to save his life.

A second man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Daejaun’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

A ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes came into force on Tuesday, two days after the stabbing.

The ban is part of efforts to reduce knife crime, with campaigners including actor Idris Elba pushing for the large blades to be outlawed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who is in charge of policing for the South East Basic Command Unit, said: “The investigation into Daejaun’s murder continues and detectives are working around the clock.

“Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community.

“I want to appeal again for anyone who knows anything about the death of young Daejaun to come forward. Did you see anything suspicious around the Eglinton Road area? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Do you have any footage?

“If you do, then please contact police; you can upload any footage via a link or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4005 quoting Operation Baghaze.