19 April 2022

Man to appear in court charged with woman’s murder

By The Newsroom
19 April 2022

A man will appear in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of a woman in Co Antrim.

Alyson Nelson, 64, was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday.

On Monday, detectives from the major investigation team were granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a man on suspicion of murder.

The man, 66, will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

MPs to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate assurances

news

Fresh allegations emerge about Boris Johnson’s involvement in partygate

news

Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit to Windsor

world news