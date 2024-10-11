11 October 2024

Man to appear in court in Dublin over Mary Ward death

By The Newsroom
11 October 2024

A man is set to appear in court in Dublin after being charged by Gardai investigating the death of Mary Ward in Belfast.

The 26-year-old is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The body of Ms Ward, 22, was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1.

She was last seen alive on Wednesday September 25, a day when she spent time in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Grand Central Bus Station in Belfast and on Melrose Street.

