Man to face court charged with murders of mother and three children

The father of some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield (PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
2:45am, Fri 24 Sep 2021
A 31-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house near Sheffield.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh on Sunday morning.

Damien Bendall, who appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Wednesday, is set to face a hearing at the city’s crown court.

Flowers have been left near the scene in Chandos Crescent (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies of the four victims were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.

The defendant, of Chandos Crescent, is due to appear via video-link on Friday morning.

