Man to face trial accused of murdering pensioner
A man will face trial next year accused of murdering a pensioner in her home.
Luke Deeley, 25, is accused of killing 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts who was found dead by police in her property in St Anne’s Drive in the village of Llantwit Fardre, South Wales in November last year.
During a brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, a provisional trial date was fixed for April 17 and a previous date in October vacated.
Deeley, of no fixed address, had been excused attendance and was remanded into custody until a mention hearing on December 19 by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff.
John Hipkin QC represented the Crown while David Elias QC appeared for Deeley.
