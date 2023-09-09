Man Utd's World Cup star keeper eyes exit amid WSL attention

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps may leave the club due to interest from Arsenal and European teams, despite Manchester United's attempts to secure her future. The former Wolfsburg goalkeeper, who won the Golden Glove at the Women's World Cup, is in the final year of her contract. United's previous experience with Alessia Russo, who left for free, may inform their approach to deal with Earps. This situation presents a dilemma for United, who have already lost several big-name players like Russo and Ona Batlle when their contracts expired.

Everton's 2023-24 Premier League season has been challenging, remaining winless after four games and earning only one point from 12, causing concern amongst fans of a potential relegation. Despite not winning any matches, manager Sean Dyche remains optimistic due to their performance in recent games. Everton has also dealt with several early-season injuries, which Dyche admitted has stretched the squad. However, he is hopeful some players will be fit to play when they meet Arsenal on 16 September.

The summer transfer window concluded with both Celtic and Rangers actively trading until the deadline. Over the past five seasons, both clubs have exceeded the other Scottish Premiership clubs in terms of buying and selling players for significant transfer fees. The article compares Celtic and Rangers' five-year transfer net spend (the cost of players purchased minus transfer fees received) to the top 20 English Premier League clubs.

The Premier League season is off to an exciting start with Manchester City leading the pack after winning all four matches. Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham Hotspur also have strong performances, securing top-half standings. However, teams like Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United have performed below expectations. Burnley and Luton Town sit at the bottom of the table, unable to earn a single point. Data from Transfermarkt reveals more insights about fan attendance across all 24 teams.

Arsenal is investigating an incident where a supporter celebrated a goal by mooning during a match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Following the incident, a United fan has written to Arsenal, the Premier League, and the FA demanding action, fearing such behaviour could deter women and children from attending games. Arsenal FC have voiced their disappointment about the incident and assured that appropriate action would be taken. The club reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all supporters.

Nicolas Pepe, Africa's most expensive footballer, left Arsenal in a late transfer deal. After struggling with injuries and form woes at Arsenal since his £72m move in 2019, he is hoping to resurrect his career at Turkish team Trabzonspor. Despite having a year left on his contract at Emirates Stadium, reports suggest his contract was mutually terminated and he was allowed to leave on a free transfer. Pepe's record at Arsenal was 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 appearances. He is also hoping to represent Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations in 2024.

Manchester United is reportedly preparing for the departure of goalkeeper Mary Earps, with potential replacements already identified. Earps, whose current contract ends next year, has been linked with a move to Arsenal. Australian World Cup star and West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is said to be the club's top target, with OL Reign's Phallon Tullis-Joyce also on the list. Earps, the Golden Glove winner at the World Cup, was nominated for the Ballon d'Or earlier this week.

Champions League winner, Ilkay Gundogan, turned down an offer from Arsenal this summer to join Barcelona, fulfilling a childhood dream. The midfielder won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and a Champions League title with previous club Manchester City. Despite Arsenal's interest, Gundogan chose to join Barcelona, stating that a childhood dream and delayed contract discussions with Manchester City influenced his decision. He has since made a successful start with Barcelona, contributing to three victories and one draw in his first four La Liga matches.

