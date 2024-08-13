Man who died after falling from hotel window was ‘ray of sunshine’

A man who died after falling from a third-floor hotel window has been described as a “little ray of sunshine” by his family.

Oliver Marmon, also known as Olly, fell from a window at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire on Sunday evening, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11.30pm where Mr Marmon, 33, from Rushden, was pronounced dead.

Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself

According to a post on Union J singer Jaymi Hensley’s Instagram account, he and Mr Marmon were due to get married later this year.

The post from September 2023 celebrated the couple’s 14 year anniversary and read “I love you irrevocably and so excited that in 365 days we will finally be Mr & Mr”.

In a tribute issued through Northamptonshire Police, Mr Marmon’s family described him “beautiful both inside and out” and said they were “immensely proud” of him.

His mother Julie and stepfather Steve Peacock said in a joint statement: “Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends.

“I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this.

“The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend.

“We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself.

“He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously.”

In a joint tribute, Mr Marmon’s father Leigh and stepmother Vanessa Marmon said: “My darling Oliver, I cannot believe that I am writing this.

“I would give my life to have saved yours.

“I am struggling with every emotion you can think of, grief, anger, guilt, the list goes on.

“I know that you knew how much you were loved.

“I was so proud of you and everything you achieved.

“You have been to places that I can only dream of.”

They added: “Your life was too short, but you squeezed so much into it.

This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our thoughts remain with Olly’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time

“You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out.”

Mr Marmon’s older brother, Ben, described him as his “best friend” and a “little ray of sunshine”, adding: “You are the bravest soul and no matter how much you felt different you were always so loved by everyone.

“Never underestimate the difference you made and the lives you touched.

“I didn’t tell you enough, but I was immensely proud of you.”

Police initially said they were investigating the death as murder but confirmed the probe had been closed following the results of a forensic post-mortem on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our thoughts remain with Olly’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.

“Our initial findings and decision have been explained to Olly’s family who will continued to be supported by Northamptonshire Police as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released without charge and is now assisting the investigation team with the coroner’s process.”

Boyband Union J finished in fourth place on the ITV show The X Factor in 2012.