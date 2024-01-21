21 January 2024

Man, woman and dog killed in collision with BMW X5 in village

By The Newsroom
21 January 2024

A man, a woman and a dog have been killed in a collision with a BMW X5 in a village in Kent.

The two pedestrians both in their 60s, were walking the dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, when the black SUV vehicle collided with them at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

Kent Police officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, but all three were pronounced dead.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

