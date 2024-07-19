19 July 2024

Manhunt launched after prisoner absconds from London hospital

By The Newsroom
19 July 2024

A manhunt has been launched for a prisoner who has absconded from a hospital in London.

The Metropolitan Police are looking for Graham Gomm, 63, who has been on remand for burglary offences at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

Gomm was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff after being taken unwell, but was found to have absconded at around 1.18am on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and a grey tracksuit.

The force said detectives are concerned for his welfare because he was undergoing medical treatment before he fled.

There is no suggestion Gomm is a threat to the public.

Officers have been checking CCTV and have visited a number of addresses linked to the prisoner.

Anyone who sees Gomm is asked not to approach him but to call 999 or 101, or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sky News returns to air after global IT outages disrupted its morning broadcast

world news

Trump tells audience: 'If I had not moved my head at that very last instant... I would not be here tonight'

news

Airports and rail firms affected as IT outage causes transport chaos

world news